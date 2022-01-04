High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Atlantic City
Millville at Buena
Salem at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Bridgeton
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.
Barnegat at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Vineland at Cape May Tech
Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.
Buena at Hammonton
St. Joseph at Millville
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
6:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Cherokee at Ocean City
WRESTLING
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Keansburg
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
St. Augustine at Bishop Eustace (boys only) at Big Event in Cherry Hill
4 p.m.
Hammonton at ACIT at King Pin Lanes
Southern at Toms River South at Ocean Lanes
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes