High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

Atlantic City Absegami Girls Basketball

Atlantic City High School plays Absegami in girls basketball, in Galloway, Dec. 20, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Atlantic City

Millville at Buena

Salem at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Bridgeton

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Oakcrest

5:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.

Barnegat at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Vineland at Cape May Tech

Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.

Buena at Hammonton

St. Joseph at Millville

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

6:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Cherokee at Ocean City

WRESTLING

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Keansburg

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

St. Augustine at Bishop Eustace (boys only) at Big Event in Cherry Hill

4 p.m.

Hammonton at ACIT at King Pin Lanes

Southern at Toms River South at Ocean Lanes

5:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

