High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

Wildwood Catholic vs Lower Cape May

Wildwood Catholic against Lower Cape May during the first half boys soccer game at Wildwood Catholic High School Tuesday Oct 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Audubon

Hammonton at Oakcrest

Bridgeton at St. Joseph (Metuchen)

Cumberland at Triton

Wildwood at Salem

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Pleasantville

St. Augustine at Vineland

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Cape May Tech

Millville at Lower Cape May

Triton at Cumberland

Salem at Wildwood

Atlantic City at Holy Spirit

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Ocean City

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Millville

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Salem Tech vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Park

