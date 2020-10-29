High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Audubon
Hammonton at Oakcrest
Bridgeton at St. Joseph (Metuchen)
Cumberland at Triton
Wildwood at Salem
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Pleasantville
St. Augustine at Vineland
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Cape May Tech
Millville at Lower Cape May
Triton at Cumberland
Salem at Wildwood
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Ocean City
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Millville
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Salem Tech vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Park
