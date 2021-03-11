 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School schedule for Thursday, March 11, 2021
0 comments
agate

High School schedule for Thursday, March 11, 2021

spt_acswimming

Atlantic City hosts Mainland Regional in a girls swim meet Tuesday. The Mustangs are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 for the second week in a row. Below, the Egg Habor Township boys line up with St. Augustine Prep in a Feb. 16 meet. The Hermits and Eagles are ranked 1-2 for the second straight week.

 Kristian Gonyea / For the Press

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

at St. Francis Aquatic Center

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

at St. Francis Aquatic Center

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Oakcrest

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

3:30 p.m.

OLMA at Hammonton

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News