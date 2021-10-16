 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021
0 comments
agate
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

  • 0
Reimet

Ocean City vs. Cedar Creek the first half of girls soccer game at Ocean City High School Sports Complex Tuesday Oct 5, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GIRLS SOCCER

CAL Tournament semifinals

10 a.m.

Ocean City at Millville

11 a.m.

(4) Mainland vs. (1) Middle Township at Boyd Street Fields

Regular season

9:30 a.m.

Highland at Cumberland

Noon

Pleasantville at Barnegat

BOYS SOCCER

CAL Tournament semifinals

10 a.m.

(4) Egg Harbor Township at (1) St. Augustine

2 p.m.

(3) Hammonton vs. (2) Middle Township at Boyd Street Fields

Shore Conference Tournament first round

9 a.m.

Henry Hudson at Lacey Township

Regular season

10 a.m.

Pleasantville at Barnegat

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

Bridgeton at Cherry Hill East

Buena at Paulsboro

Noon

Ocean City vs. Pemberton at Helen Fort Middle School

Wildwood at Maple Shade

Lacey Township at Colts Neck

1 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Woodrow Wilson

2 p.m.

Pleasantville at Camden

FIELD HOCKEY

Shore Conference Tournament first round

10 a.m.

(10) Holmdel at (7) Southern

Regular season

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Township at West Deptford

Cumberland at Moorestown

Mainland at St. Joseph

11 a.m.

Ocean City at Haddonfield

GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m.

South Jersey Coaches Invitational at Vineland

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News