High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

GIRLS SOCCER
CAL Tournament semifinals
10 a.m.
Ocean City at Millville
11 a.m.
(4) Mainland vs. (1) Middle Township at Boyd Street Fields
Regular season
9:30 a.m.
Highland at Cumberland
Noon
Pleasantville at Barnegat
BOYS SOCCER
CAL Tournament semifinals
10 a.m.
(4) Egg Harbor Township at (1) St. Augustine
2 p.m.
(3) Hammonton vs. (2) Middle Township at Boyd Street Fields
Shore Conference Tournament first round
9 a.m.
Henry Hudson at Lacey Township
Regular season
10 a.m.
Pleasantville at Barnegat
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
Bridgeton at Cherry Hill East
Buena at Paulsboro
Noon
Ocean City vs. Pemberton at Helen Fort Middle School
Wildwood at Maple Shade
Lacey Township at Colts Neck
1 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Woodrow Wilson
2 p.m.
Pleasantville at Camden
FIELD HOCKEY
Shore Conference Tournament first round
10 a.m.
(10) Holmdel at (7) Southern
Regular season
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Township at West Deptford
Cumberland at Moorestown