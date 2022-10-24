 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

  • 0

Girls soccer

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton

4 p.m.

CAL Championship: Mainland at Ocean City

Lower Cape May at Atlantic County Institute of Technology

Delsea at Cumberland

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland

Absegami at Holy Spirit

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m.

CAL Tournament: St Augustine Prep at Hammonton

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Millville

Pleasantville at Absegami

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

Cedar Creek at Vineland

Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic

6 p.m.

Buena at Wildwood

Field hockey

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Holy Spirit

TBD

TBA vs Millville

CAL Semi Finals: TBA vs Middle Township

Girls volleyball

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Triton

TBD

CAL Championship: TBA vs Oakcrest

Girls tennis

3:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Wildwood Catholic

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

Millville at Ocean City

Triton at Cumberland

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland

Boys and Girls cross country

4 p.m.

Cape May County Tech at Wildwood

