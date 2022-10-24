High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Girls soccer
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
CAL Championship: Mainland at Ocean City
Lower Cape May at Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Delsea at Cumberland
6 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland
Absegami at Holy Spirit
Boys soccer
3:30 p.m.
CAL Tournament: St Augustine Prep at Hammonton
3:45 p.m.
People are also reading…
ACIT at Millville
Pleasantville at Absegami
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Vineland
Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic
6 p.m.
Buena at Wildwood
Field hockey
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Holy Spirit
TBD
TBA vs Millville
CAL Semi Finals: TBA vs Middle Township
Girls volleyball
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Triton
TBD
CAL Championship: TBA vs Oakcrest
Girls tennis
3:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Wildwood Catholic
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
Millville at Ocean City
Triton at Cumberland
6 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland
Boys and Girls cross country
4 p.m.
Cape May County Tech at Wildwood