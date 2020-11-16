High school schedule for Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

GIRLS SOCCER
Southeast A first round
2 p.m.
(9) Wildwood at (8) Lower Cape May
Central East B first round
2 p.m.
(9) Barnegat at (8) Manasquan
Central East F first round
2 p.m.
(9) Brick Memorial at (8) Southern
Regular season
3 p.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
3:15 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Buena
FIELD HOCKEY
Southwest A quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(8) Haddon Heights at (1) Middle Twp.
Southwest E first round
3:45 p.m.
(7) Holy Spirit at (2) Bishop Eustace
4 p.m.
(5) Paul VI at (4) Our Lady of Mercy
Regular season
5 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
