High school schedule for Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
High school schedule for Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

OLMA Field Hockey

Our Lady of Mercy Academy's Maya Lee #13 battle for the ball against Middle's Katie Herlihy #15 during the first half of field hockey game at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Newfield Monday Oct 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GIRLS SOCCER

Southeast A first round

2 p.m.

(9) Wildwood at (8) Lower Cape May

Central East B first round

2 p.m.

(9) Barnegat at (8) Manasquan

Central East F first round

2 p.m.

(9) Brick Memorial at (8) Southern

Regular season

3 p.m.

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

3:15 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Buena

FIELD HOCKEY

Southwest A quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(8) Haddon Heights at (1) Middle Twp.

Southwest E first round

3:45 p.m.

(7) Holy Spirit at (2) Bishop Eustace

4 p.m.

(5) Paul VI at (4) Our Lady of Mercy

Regular season

5 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

