High school schedule for Monday, June 6, 2022

BASEBALL
South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal
2:30 p.m.
(5) Holy Spirit at (1) Ranney
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Press of Atlantic City.
A Pleasantville teacher and former Ocean City Beach Patrol member faces sexual assault charges following his arrest Thursday, the Cape May Cou…
Jalial Whitted, 37, had been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for …
WILDWOOD — Police on Thursday identified Tuesday’s missing swimmer as 19-year-old Alfred Williams, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.
Hundreds of Atlantic City casino workers have picketed outside the Tropicana casino. They're demanding a new contract with the city’s nine gambling halls that guarantees employees a share in the post-COVID recovery. The old contract expired early Wednesday. Union leaders and workers say they'll demonstrate as often as necessary, and are feeling the pinch from rising gas and food prices. Atlantic City casinos and their online partners are collectively making more money than before the pandemic. But they say not all the casinos have surpassed pre-pandemic levels for in-person revenue. The casinos keep only about 30% of online and sports betting money.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A sunset gathering turned tragic on Sunday when a car lost control and struck a woman before ending up in the Delaware Bay.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 56-year-old Bridgeton woman died Monday morning in Absecon Bay after the boat she was on capsized, State Police said.
WILDWOOD — A tiny A-frame house on the corner of Park Boulevard and Bennett Avenue has been saved from demolition, with a plan to move it to a…
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A woman struck by a car and fatally injured while watching the sun set from a beachside bench Sunday has been identified as D…
WILDWOOD CREST — The body of the 19-year-old Pennsylvania swimmer who went missing Tuesday was recovered Saturday morning, police said.
