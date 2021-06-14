 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, June 14, 2021
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

On June 12 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School hosts Ocean City High School for the South Jersey Group 3 title.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

State final

5 p.m.

Southern Reg. vs. Old Bridge, at South Brunswick H.S.

BASEBALL

State Group III semifinal

2:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Colts Neck

SOFTBALL

S.J. Non-Public B final

4 p.m.

Gill St. Bernard’s at St. Joseph

