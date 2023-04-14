SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Rancocas Valley Tournament at Rancocas Valley Sports Complex
Brick Memorial at Southern
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
11 a.m.
Holy Spirit at Triton
Noon
LEAP Academy at Cape May Tech
BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
11 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Atlantic City vs. Mainland at Chelsea Heights Field
4 p.m.
LEAP Academy at Bridgeton
Overbrook at Hammonton
St. Joseph vs. St. Augustine at Hammonton Lake Park
Buena at Haddon Heights
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Toms River East
11 a.m.
Gloucester Catholic at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at West Deptford
BOYS LACROSSE
9 a.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
11 a.m.
Vineland at Winslow Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
ACIT vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Club
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Schalick at Centerton Country Club
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Lacey Twp. at Colts Neck
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Middletown South
5:15 p.m.
GCIT at Hammonton
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Christian Brothers at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Vineland at Kingsway
Hammonton at Triton
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
Cherokee Challange at Cherokee