West Jersey Football League
United Division
Team Division Overall
Atlantic City 0-0 2-0
Mainland Reg. 0-0 2-0
Absegami 0-0 1-1
Oakcrest 0-0 1-1
Bridgeton 0-0 0-2
Egg Harbor 0-0 0-2
Independence Division
Cedar Creek 0-0 2-0
Delsea 0-0 1-0
Ocean City 0-0 1-1
Winslow Township 0-0 1-1
St. Joseph 0-0 0-2
Memorial Division
Timber Creek 1-0 2-0
Rancocas Valley 0-0 2-0
Eastern 0-0 1-1
Hammonton 0-0 1-1
Highland Regional 0-0 0-2
American Division
Cherokee 0-0 2-0
Shawnee 0-0 2-0
Millville 0-0 1-1
St. Augustine 0-0 1-1
Lenape 0-0 0-2
Williamstown 0-0 0-2
Patriot Division
Clayton 0-0 2-0
Middle Township 0-0 2-0
Glassboro 0-0 1-0
Pleasantville 0-0 1-1
Buena Regional 0-0 0-1
Royal Division
Gateway 0-0 1-0
Pennsville 0-0 1-0
Lower Cape May 0-0 1-1
Pitman 0-0 0-1
Cumberland Regional 0-0 0-2
Horizon Division
Schalick 0-0 2-0
Wildwood 0-0 1-0
Bishop Eustace 0-0 1-0
Riverside 0-0 1-0
Gloucester Catholic 0-0 1-0
Lindenwold 0-0 0-2
Shore Conference
Freedom Division
Southern 0-0 2-0
Jackson Memorial 0-0 1-0
Marlboro 0-0 1-0
Middletown North 0-0 1-1
Howell 0-0 0-1
Lacey Township 0-0 0-2
Independence Division
Brick Memorial 0-0 2-0
Brick Township 0-0 2-0
Freehold Borough 0-0 1-0
Freehold Township 0-0 1-1
Matawan 0-0 0-2
Barnegat 0-0 0-2
Liberty Division
Monmouth 0-0 1-0
Neptune 0-0 1-0
Pinelands Regional 0-0 1-0
Central Regional 0-0 1-1
Toms River South 0-0 0-1
Toms River East 0-0 0-2
