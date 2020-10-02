High school football season starts Friday, Mizpah firefighters charged with theft and more

Holy Spirit High School versus St. Joseph Academy in football is one of South Jersey's most passionate rivalries, which kicks off the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Buena Regional. Your complete guide to the 2020 high school football season, Michael McGarry's Must Win column and also game day lineup:
As summer fades into fall, local retailers along the Jersey Shore traditionally see a lull in revenue. But 2020 is anything but traditional, so some are actually reporting a spike in sales with the COVID-19 pandemic turning everything upside down.
Atlantic City activist Steve Young, 60, said in a letter Monday that he resigned from the Atlantic County Democratic Committee. Young championed a "Black agenda" while organizing and participating in several Black Lives Matter protests in recent months in the resort. The Black vote has been taken advantage of for profit and for white interests, Young said.
It's a virtual certainty that some dead people will vote in this fall's general election all over New Jersey, according to the Atlantic County Board of Elections. And it will not be some kind of fraud, it's just a happenstance of timing.
The chief of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company and another member have been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and theft, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday. Chief Jay Davenport II and Craig Paxton, both 38, were processed and released on summonses, according to a news release from the Prosecutor's Office.
