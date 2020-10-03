High school football returns, Frank Formica's freeholder seat filled, ShopRite LPGA Classic continues and more

Former Atlantic County Sheriff Frank X. Balles was voted by the Atlantic County Republican Committee Thursday night to fill the freeholder seat vacated when Frank Formica resigned from the board. Balles joins the freeholder board at its meeting Tuesday, Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis said.
Deputy Chief James Sarkos will be in charge of Atlantic City's Police Department until a permanent replacement is selected to step into recently retired Chief Henry White Jr.'s role, the state Department of Community Affairs and city officials said Friday. White, 60, became chief of the department in late 2013 and has been in law enforcement for 35 years with both the city and Atlantic County.
Lorena Chicas and fiance Chris Filiciello, of Atlantic City, will be part of a group of runners completing a 250-mile relay this weekend from New York City to Washington, D.C., in an effort to raise awareness of Down syndrome and issues surrounding people born with it. Filiciello and Chicas will be running on the Atlantic City Boardwalk during their scheduled 3.21 miles.
Nasa Hataoka, 21, of Japan, shot a 4-under 67 to grab the second round of the lead of the $1.3 million ShopRite LPGA Classic with a 36-hole total of 11-under 131 on Friday afternoon at the Bay Course at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. Hataoka led by a shot over Mi Hyang Lee of South Korea and Mel Reid of Canada.
High school football kicked off Friday night, but it looked very different. Hammonton and Holy Spirit picked up big wins.
