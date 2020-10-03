High school football returns, Frank Formica's freeholder seat filled, ShopRite LPGA Classic continues and more

Former Atlantic County Sheriff Frank X. Balles was voted by the Atlantic County Republican Committee Thursday night to fill the freeholder seat vacated when Frank Formica resigned from the board. Balles joins the freeholder board at its meeting Tuesday, Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis said.

Deputy Chief James Sarkos will be in charge of Atlantic City's Police Department until a permanent replacement is selected to step into recently retired Chief Henry White Jr.'s role, the state Department of Community Affairs and city officials said Friday. White, 60, became chief of the department in late 2013 and has been in law enforcement for 35 years with both the city and Atlantic County.