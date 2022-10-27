high school football playoff game previews

The high school football public school playoffs begin this weekend.

They will end the first weekend in December with state champions being crowned in each of the five enrollment groups for the first time in New Jersey history.

The high school football season playoffs began in 1974, but until this year the public school brackets ended at the sectional or state semifinal level.

Eleven teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties will play first-round games this weekend. The Non-Public playoff fields will be announced next weekend.

What follows is a preview of local football playoff games (seeds in parentheses):

South Jersey Group II

(8) Middle Township at (1) Raritan

7 p.m. Friday

Middle (5-3) had its five-game winning streak snapped by Pleasantville last Friday. Middle junior quarterback Mark Oliver has thrown for 709 yards and six touchdowns. Raritan (6-2) has won three straight.

(5) Arthur Johnson at (4) Pleasantville

7 p.m. Friday

Arthur Johnson (6-2) will take the long trip down the Garden State Parkway from Union County for this game. Sophomore quarterback Robert Gallagher leads Johnson with 7 TD passes. Ibn Mitchell ran for a TD and Marlon Leslie caught a TD pass from Ahmad Jones as the Greyhounds won the West Jersey Football League Patriot Division title with a 21-0 win over Middle Township last Friday.

(6) Delaware Valley at (3) Oakcrest

Noon Saturday

Senior quarterback Jack Bill has thrown for 10 TDs and 962 yards and run for 8 TDs and 401 yards to lead Delaware Valley (6-2). Senior Oakcrest linebacker Nasir Regley has made 23 tackles for losses. Falcons Freshman Jaleel Williams has rushed for 547 yards and six TDs.

Central Jersey Group III

(6) Cedar Creek at (3) Timber Creek

6 p.m. Friday

Cedar Creek (3-6) won the South/Central Group III title last season. Cedar Creek junior quarterback Bill Smith has thrown for 1,530 yards. Senior linebacker Mike Sears has 71 tackles. Junior quarterback Victor Oquendo has thrown for 1,185 yards and 10 TDs to spark Timber Creek (6-3).

Central Jersey Group IV

(6) Moorestown at (3) Mainland Regional

6 p.m. Friday

Mainland (7-1) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Senior running back Ja’Briel Mace has rushed for 872 yards. J.J. Sinclair leads the Mustangs defense at linebacker. Moorestown (5-4) has dropped four of its last five games. Junior quarterback John Zohlman has thrown for 1,042 yards and 11 TDs.

South Jersey Group IV

(8) Hightstown at (1) Hammonton

6 p.m. Friday

Hammonton (7-2) is ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11. Blue Devils senior defensive end Kye Pressley has 13 sacks. Sophomore running back Kenny Smith has rushed for 1,049 yards. Hightstown (5-3) has won three of its last four games.

(5) Ocean City at (4) Shawnee

6 p.m. Friday

Ocean City (2-6) has dropped five straight, but it has played one of South Jersey’s toughest schedules as those defeats are to teams with a combined record of 30-9. Senior quarterback Riley Gunnels has thrown for 1,229 yards for the Red Raiders. Shawnee (5-4) has won two straight. Renegades quarterback Joe Pappa has run for 14 TDs and thrown seven TD passes.

(7) Lacey Township at (2) Millville

6 p.m. Friday

Millville (6-2) won the South/Central Group IV title last season and is ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11. Thunderbolts quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 1,792 yards and 15 TDs. Solomon Massey leads Millville in tackles with 41. Lacey (3-5) has won two straight. Nick Maertens threw two TD passes as Lacey beat Southern Regional 13-10 last Friday.

South Jersey Group V

(7) Southern Regional at (2) Kingsway Regional

6 p.m. Friday

Southern (4-4) has won with defense. It has allowed a TD or less in three of its victories. Kingsway (5-3) saw its three-game winning streak snapped by Holy Spirit last week.

Central Jersey Group V

(5) Atlantic City at (4) Rancocas Valley

6 p.m. Friday

This is Atlantic City’s first playoff appearance since 2016. Rancocas has won three straight.