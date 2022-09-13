Each Monday during the season, The Press will select four high school football MVPs based on the previous weekend's action.

Kenny Smith

Hammonton

The sophomore running back is an MVP for the third straight week. Smith rushed eight times for 165 yards and three TDs in a 40-7 win over Highland Regional. Smith has rushed for 424 yards and six TDs this season. Hammonton (3-0) will play at Eastern (0-2) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Sah’nye Degraffenreidt

Atlantic City

The sophomore wide receiver scored three TDs in a 32-7 win over Absegami. He caught TD passes of 20 and 29 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score. Degraffenreidt finished with six catches for 100 yards. Atlantic City (2-0) will play at Mainland Regional (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Ja’Briel Mace

Mainland Regional

The senior running back carried 12 times for 207 yards and six TDs in a 49-0 win over Oakcrest. Mace has rushed for 429 yards this season. Mainland (2-1) will host Atlantic City (2-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Aiden McCarraher

Lower Cape May

The junior running back carried 14 times for 100 yards and a TD as Lower beat Pennsville 26-10. The Caper Tigers (2-0) will play at Cumberland Regional (1-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.