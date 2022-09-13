 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL MVPS

High school football MVPs

Each Monday during the season, The Press will select four high school football MVPs based on the previous weekend's action.

Kenny Smith

Hammonton

The sophomore running back is an MVP for the third straight week. Smith rushed eight times for 165 yards and three TDs in a 40-7 win over Highland Regional. Smith has rushed for 424 yards and six TDs this season. Hammonton (3-0) will play at Eastern (0-2) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Sah’nye Degraffenreidt

Atlantic City

The sophomore wide receiver scored three TDs in a 32-7 win over Absegami. He caught TD passes of 20 and 29 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score. Degraffenreidt finished with six catches for 100 yards. Atlantic City (2-0) will play at Mainland Regional (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Ja’Briel Mace

Mainland Regional

The senior running back carried 12 times for 207 yards and six TDs in a 49-0 win over Oakcrest. Mace has rushed for 429 yards this season. Mainland (2-1) will host Atlantic City (2-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Aiden McCarraher

Lower Cape May

The junior running back carried 14 times for 100 yards and a TD as Lower beat Pennsville 26-10. The Caper Tigers (2-0) will play at Cumberland Regional (1-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.

+3 
Kenny Smith headshot

Smith
+3 
Sah’Nye Degraffenreidt headshot

Degraffenreidt

 Guy Gargan, Staff Writer
+3 
Ja'Briel Mace headshot

Mace

 Patrick Mulranen, Staff Writer
+3 
Aiden McCarraher headshot

McCarraher
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
