The Pleasantville High School football team has a simply stated but monumental goal this season: make history.

That would mean reaching the first sectional final in the program’s history.

The Greyhound finished 7-3, losing to Raritan 28-7 in the South Jersey Group II semifinals last season. Pleasantville returns eight starters on defense and six on offense. The Greyhounds play in the West Jersey Football League's Patriot Division with Middle Township, Buena Regional, Glassboro and Clayton.

“We have a nice mixture of upperclassmen and young guys,” coach Malachi Timberlake said. “The future is bright for us, and the present is bright for us as well.”

Sophomore quarterback Ahmad Jones emerged as a starter early last season, throwing for 751 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games.

“Last year he was kind of thrown into the fire because of injuries,” Timberlake said. “This season he’s going to make a name for himself and show Atlantic County who Ahmad Jones is.”

The Greyhounds should get a boost at running back from Absegami transfer Rashad Floyd, who ran for 580 yards last season.

Khalil Witherspoon, a 6-foot-5 senior wide receiver who has committed to Old Dominion, averaged 21.3 yards per catch and caught six TD passes in 2022.

“He’s a big target,” Timberlake said. “He’s grown a lot this offseason. He’s bigger. He’s stronger. He’s faster. The game of football has become a little bit easier for him. We’re looking forward to seeing his improvement beyond his leadership on the field. We’re going to need him if we’re going to make a run for a sectional championship.”

Jalen Ford, a 6-5, 280-pound senior, is a promising lineman. Sophomore lineman Amar Colby started every game as a freshman.

“I think they’re a work in progress,” Timberlake said of the offensive and defensive lines. “We just have to see how it pans out. They’ve been working extremely hard this summer.”

Dajuan Martin, an Absegami transfer, steps in at linebacker. Senior middle linebacker Gabe Rodriguez made 59 tackles and intercepted two passes last year.

The Greyhounds' secondary just might be its most talented unit.

Sophomore cornerback Alchino Blakely already has received scholarship offers from Pittsburgh and West Virginia. Morgan State, Rhode Island, Sacred Heart and Delaware State have offered senior safety Dwayne Carter scholarships.

Julius Townsel, a junior transfer from St. Joseph Academy, should make an impact at defensive back. He made 77 tackles and intercepted two passes for the Wildcats in 2022.

“For us, the key will be executing and dominating the details,” Timberlake said. “Talent-wise and skill-wise, we’re there. When you look on paper, I think we’re one of the most talented Group II schools in the state of New Jersey. That’s the ceiling for us.”

Timberlake also feels more at ease this season.

At 24, he is one of South Jersey’s youngest coaches. But the 2016 Cedar Creek graduate already feels much more comfortable in his second season.

“Just getting acclimated, just knowing the routine now,” he said. “In year one, I did a lot of learning on the fly. In year two, I’m more comfortable. I know what the practice schedule is going to look like. I know what the game week is going to look like. I know how to read (the players) and how they’re responding. I still reach out to all my old coaches and colleagues who are older than me for advice.”