High court to consider SSI for Puerto Ricans

According to police spokesperson Ajith Rohana, the mother believed her daughter had been possessed by a demon and took her to the home of the exorcist so a ritual could be performed to drive the spirit away. Rohana said the exorcist first put oil on the girl and then began to repeatedly hit her with a cane. When the girl lost consciousness, she was taken to a hospital, where she died. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Rohana urged the public to be careful about such services as the girl was not the first to die during such a ritual.

French ex-President Sarkozy sentenced for bribery: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to three years on charges of bribery and influence peddling, a court in Paris ruled in a historic sentence Monday. The sentence includes one year in prison and two years of suspended sentence, according to a report by the press agency AFP and other French media.

Sarkozy was accused of trying, with the help of his legal adviser in 2014, to learn investigative secrets from Gilbert Azibert, then an advocate general at the Court of Cassation, regarding a separate investigation concerning campaign financing. In return, the ex-president is said to have offered to support the lawyer in applying for a post in Monaco.