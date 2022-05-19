 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TOP 10

Hgh school sports top-10 list

  • 0

A list of the hot topics, teams and athletes in high school this week.

1. St. Augustine Prep baseball

The Hermits won the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic for the third time in the program’s history.

2. Egg Harbor Township softball

The Eagles are inaugural Cape-Atlantic League tournament champions.

3. Egg Harbor Township boys track and field

The Eagles won the Atlantic County championship for the seventh straight year.

4. Enzo Descalzi

The Vineland senior set a school record this week with his 11th home run of the season.

5. Southern Regional boys volleyball

Rams finished the regular season 27-0.

6. Ocean City lacrosse

People are also reading…

The Red Raiders swept the CAL boys and girls championships.

7. Mainland Regional girls track and field

Mustangs won the Atlantic County championship.

8. Isabella Ruzzo and Pat O’Hara

Ruzzo of Mainland Regional and O’Hara of St. Augustine won the CAL individual golf championship at Ballamor Golf Club on Wednesday.

9. Mainland Regional boys tennis

The Mustangs are the No. 1 seed in the South Jersey Group II bracket.

10. Will Morris

The long-time voice of the St. Augustine Prep Hermits and all-around good guy graduated Rowan University last week summa cum laude with a major in mathematics and a minor in physics.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News