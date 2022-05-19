Hgh school sports top-10 list

A list of the hot topics, teams and athletes in high school this week.

1. St. Augustine Prep baseball

The Hermits won the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic for the third time in the program’s history.

2. Egg Harbor Township softball

The Eagles are inaugural Cape-Atlantic League tournament champions.

3. Egg Harbor Township boys track and field

The Eagles won the Atlantic County championship for the seventh straight year.

4. Enzo Descalzi

The Vineland senior set a school record this week with his 11th home run of the season.

5. Southern Regional boys volleyball

Rams finished the regular season 27-0.

6. Ocean City lacrosse

The Red Raiders swept the CAL boys and girls championships.

7. Mainland Regional girls track and field

Mustangs won the Atlantic County championship.

8. Isabella Ruzzo and Pat O’Hara

Ruzzo of Mainland Regional and O’Hara of St. Augustine won the CAL individual golf championship at Ballamor Golf Club on Wednesday.

9. Mainland Regional boys tennis

The Mustangs are the No. 1 seed in the South Jersey Group II bracket.

10. Will Morris

The long-time voice of the St. Augustine Prep Hermits and all-around good guy graduated Rowan University last week summa cum laude with a major in mathematics and a minor in physics.

