how old is cole? is four year old; deaf at birth; i adopted him because i have a deaf nephew and i wanted him to see ; my newphew inspires me; so when i had the opptunity to meet this deaf puppy the stars aligned and my nephew helped teach me signs to teahc the dog; it was incredible, kind of changed my path of life;

how long together? four year in april; he about five months old when i adopted him; been a gthreaphy dog for three years; it was a challenge to get him certified because a certain skill set to accomplish; worked with a trainer for certification cole was just so in tune; he nailed the test; approached the adminstiation to bring him in as a theapy dog and they were on board; he became an integral part of classroom;

our message is all about acceptance, kindness; so easy to integrate tath into my lessons in classroom;

how hear about this contest?

since we started dour therpay work its been a goal for us to enter and win the contest;

cole and hansel are adorbable toghter; two different perosnalites but they get along well; if we cna pull it off it is an incredible story coing from our sotuh jersey town;