HERO Campaign sponsors new vehicles for Ventnor, Linwood police

VENTNOR CITY — Two new police cruisers decorated by John R. Elliott HERO Campaign will be seen this summer by drivers, reminding them not to drive under the influence.

Ventnor and Linwood will each receive one of the vehicles introduced in front of a sunny boardwalk backdrop Thursday. HERO vehicles from seven other South Jersey police departments were also on hand for the unveiling, which was done at the campaign's annual "Summer of HEROES" event held prior to Memorial Day weekend.

“We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for helping us save lives by encouraging safe and sober designated driving,” HERO Campaign Chairman and Co-Founder Bill Elliott said. “These HERO patrol cars will serve as rolling billboards, reminding motorists to always have a designated driver whenever they are drinking alcoholic beverages.”

The locally recognized campaign was founded by John Elliot's family. Elliot, a U.S. Navy ensign from Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County, was killed in July 2000 by a drunk driver when their vehicles collided in Woodstown, Salem County. Elliot graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy two months prior to the fatal crash.

Since Elliot's death, his family's campaign promotes safe, sober and designated driving through partnerships with prevention agencies, schools, police departments, establishments that sell alcohol and professional sports teams.

Ventor's vehicle, a Ford Explorer, previously served as a police K-9 unit that was remodeled for patrol use. It will be the "rolling billboard for the HERO Campaign," it's administrators said following the Thursday introduction.

“We are proud to partner with the HERO Campaign to put this community-policing vehicle on the road with its messaging aimed at putting a stop to drinking and driving,” Ventnor Police Chief Joe Fussner said in a statement Thursday. “This eye-catching, colorful addition to our Ventnor Police Department fleet will help remind our city’s residents and visitors not to drink and drive and to plan for a designated driver to get everyone home safely.”

Linwood's police department will have another Ford Explorer painted in HERO Campaign decals. The police department retired its former car sponsored by the campaign, administrators said.

"Our HERO vehicle has always been well received in Linwood, and we’re glad to have a newer one on the streets of our city,” Linwood Police Chief Steve Cunningham said in a statement Thursday. “Whether the vehicle is on patrol or going to a school or community event, it encourages the use of designated drivers to get everyone home safely.”

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.