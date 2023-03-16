Lori Herndon has been the president and CEO of AtlantiCare after a 40-year career. Herndon joined the staff originally in 1983 working as a critical care nurse.

She then moved on to serving as the hospitals administrator and Chief Operating Officer before eventually becoming the hospitals president and CEO in 2016. Since then, Herndon has enjoyed being the face of AtlantiCare.

Being in this field for as long as she has, Herndon has racked up many achievements. She was recently named as one of Modern Healthcare’s 100 most influential leaders.

While completing a year’s tenure as president of the New Jersey Hospital Association, she also introduced the Consider Kindness Campaign. This campaign focused on recognizing and supporting healthcare providers.

Herndon’s last day is June 30, but she will begin to transition her CEO responsibilities on May 31. Board Chair David Goddard will work closely with AtlantiCare’s executive leadership team to assure a smooth transition during the search and transition of a new CEO.

After a long career, Henderson is looking forward to the downtime retirement provides.

“I’m most looking forward to spending time with my family,” Herndon said, adding the she also plans to enjoy the beach, including in her long-time hometown of Brigantine, and to travel.

The Board has already begun its search for a new CEO and are considering both qualified candidates from inside and outside of AtlantiCare. Goddard says that the board is looking for someone who can build upon the success and will allow that success to continue and thrive.

“Nearly every day I see the impact of how our AtlantiCare team saves and makes lives better for our community and each other,” Herndon said. “I’ll miss being part of bringing that care to our community, and most especially, meeting with and hearing from the generations of patients and staff about the difference we have made for them.”