Hermits down Holy Spirit

An Ife Okiebioron dunk with four seconds left in overtime propelled the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team to a 62-60 win over Holy Spirit in the season opener for both Cape-Atlantic League National Division teams.
Peaky Roseborough sank five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 for Spirit. Point guard Semaj Bethea and shooting guard Ethan Fox led the Hermits with 14 each. St. Augustine is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
St. Augustine 14 14 15 19 - 62
Holy Spirit 16 16 14 14-60
HS-Llanos 8, Roseborough 26, Legette 11, Ariei 8, Kane 3, Burns 4
SA-Fox 14, Bethea 14, Brown 9, Okiebioron 13, Kouser 6, Penn 2, Gillespie 2