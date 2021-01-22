 Skip to main content
Here's when to expect storm updates
Here's when to expect storm updates

Storm Checklist

I'm able to say that the storm will be on for next Monday into Tuesday as of Friday. Come Saturday, a first look map showing what will fall will come out. Then, Sunday morning, possible as early as Saturday night, the first snow forecast will come out, if it's needed. I'll also elaborate on the timing of the storm and the coastal flooding situation. Tweaks to the forecast will then be done Sunday, leading up to the system's arrival. 

