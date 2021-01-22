Here's when to expect storm updates

I'm able to say that the storm will be on for next Monday into Tuesday as of Friday. Come Saturday, a first look map showing what will fall will come out. Then, Sunday morning, possible as early as Saturday night, the first snow forecast will come out, if it's needed. I'll also elaborate on the timing of the storm and the coastal flooding situation. Tweaks to the forecast will then be done Sunday, leading up to the system's arrival.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.