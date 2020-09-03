Severe threats

Thunderstorms will roll into South Jersey between 6 and 8 p.m., starting first along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor, and then working toward the shore. Here's when area towns can start to see a storm. Note that this is to be used as a general idea and can be earlier or later.

Bridgeton - 6 p.m.

Hammonton - 6:30 p.m.

Cape May Court House - 7 p.m.

Atlantic City - 7:30 p.m.

Barnegat Light - 8 p.m. 

Radar for Tonight

This is how the radar might look like between 5 p.m. Thursday and midnight Friday. 

Rain and storms will last between 90 minutes to three hours in any one location. 

Furthermore, in addition to an isolated tornado, damaging winds and roadway flooding will likely in spots. Specifically to flooding, given dew points are in the 70s, there is tropical moisture in the air. A closed road or two will be possible. 

NAM Precipiation Totals

Precipitation totals from the North America Model through Thursday night. Note that Cumberland and Salem counties has the highest totals. That is where the highest potential for severe weather and flooding will be. 

Tags

Load comments