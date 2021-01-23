Here's what we know about the forecast and what's changed (as of Sunday afternoon)

Detailed information on the timing, totals and coastal flooding are now available for the Monday into Tuesday storm.
I do believe that even the shore has the potential to accumulate snow. However, snow lovers need not get too excited, as this will be nothing more than a minor event. Of bigger concern will be the potential for freezing rain.
I'll be honest, there is still one major forecast question with this system and that holds the keys to the ultimate nature of the storm.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
