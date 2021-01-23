Here's what we know about the forecast and what's changed (as of Saturday)

48-60 hours out from the storm, I know have a good idea of who will see mostly snow, mostly mix, and rain. On Friday, I was able to confirm that the storm is on for Monday into Tuesday.

It does look like a southerly track is more likely, which will bring colder air. At the same time, the storm will be on the weaker side, meaning that final snow, freezing rain and rain totals will not be significant.

Still, for those waiting over a year for accumulating snow, this will be the moment you've been waiting for.

