Here's what we know about the forecast and what's changed (as of Saturday afternoon)

48-60 hours out from the storm, I have a good idea of who will see mostly snow, mostly mix, and rain. On Friday, I was able to confirm that the storm is on for Monday into Tuesday.
It does look like a southerly track is more likely, which will bring colder air. At the same time, the storm will be on the weaker side, meaning that final snow, freezing rain and rain totals will not be significant.
Still, for those waiting over a year for accumulating snow, this will be the moment you've been waiting for.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
