Here's what we know about Friday night into Saturday's nor'easter
Thursday's rain and snow will see it's cold front stretch from Nova Scotia to Georgia Friday morning.

That will lay down the railroad tracks needed for another low-pressure system to move near the area, taking a path along the front. 

This storm will  not be a question of whether or not it will be rain or snow. It'll be mostly to all snow, feeding off of an arctic airmass in New England.

The question will be whether or not it's too dry to snow. That high-pressure will be the crux to the forecast. An out to sea scenario is possible, with high-pressure so strong, the dry air suppresses the storm south. 

Out to sea scenario

On the other hand, if the high-pressure is weaker, it'll allow the storm to climb the coast more, bringing a mostly to all snow storm.

Snow Season

As of Tuesday evening, the Canadian and GFS, American, models favor the drier, more suppressed storm, bringing a frigid, but snow-free Friday night into Saturday. 

On the other hand, the European, Canadian and Japanese computer models favor a storm closer to the area, bringing heavy snow. The European model showed a strip of six or more inches from Long Beach Island to Cape May.

Fight For Snow

I do favor the more suppressed solution. Perhaps towns like Cape May, Estell Manor or Fortescue snow but Toms River is dry. However, this is just speculation now. 

Either way, expect gusty winds from the northeast and north Friday night into Saturday. Minor stage tidal flooding will be possible during the high tides. However, this won't be like the Jan. 3 event, with heavy snow accompanied moderate stage tidal flooding. 

As tidal flooding and snow rip through Atlantic City, Meteorologist Joe Martucci was with Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans to talk about storm preparations, his thoughts on the weather whiplash and more. The two come to you from Melrose Avenue between New Jersey and Delaware Avenues in Atlantic City.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
