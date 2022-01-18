Here's what we know about Friday night into Saturday's nor'easter

Thursday's rain and snow will see it's cold front stretch from Nova Scotia to Georgia Friday morning.

That will lay down the railroad tracks needed for another low-pressure system to move near the area, taking a path along the front.

This storm will not be a question of whether or not it will be rain or snow. It'll be mostly to all snow, feeding off of an arctic airmass in New England.

The question will be whether or not it's too dry to snow. That high-pressure will be the crux to the forecast. An out to sea scenario is possible, with high-pressure so strong, the dry air suppresses the storm south.

On the other hand, if the high-pressure is weaker, it'll allow the storm to climb the coast more, bringing a mostly to all snow storm.

As of Tuesday evening, the Canadian and GFS, American, models favor the drier, more suppressed storm, bringing a frigid, but snow-free Friday night into Saturday.

On the other hand, the European, Canadian and Japanese computer models favor a storm closer to the area, bringing heavy snow. The European model showed a strip of six or more inches from Long Beach Island to Cape May.