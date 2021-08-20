 Skip to main content
Here's what the rainfall looks like
Here's what the rainfall looks like

12z Model Comparison Solutions

Comparing the GFS (American), NAM (American) and RDPS (Canadian) models for rainfall over the weekend. The RDPS models has Henri's track going west of the current National Hurricane Center forecast cone, going into New York City and then curling in northern New Jersey before exiting. 

The weekend will not be a washout. You can expected dry times both Saturday and Sunday. However, there will be more wet times than dry.

The wettest time will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday as a tropical plume of air ahead of Henri makes its way into the area. Outside of there, it's highly dependent on the track. If the track takes the center of the storm into Long Island, after midnight Sunday into Sunday morning will see a soaking rain, especially north of Route 30. 

Meanwhile, if the track goes into New England, you can count on a mostly dry, though gloomy Sunday, with just a few showers.

Rainfall rates of an inch per hour will be likely in a few spots. However, our ground should be able to handle a good bit of water. Poor drainage areas would be the places where any roadway flooding would happen. 

