Here's what the rainfall looks like

The weekend will not be a washout. You can expected dry times both Saturday and Sunday. However, there will be more wet times than dry.

The wettest time will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday as a tropical plume of air ahead of Henri makes its way into the area. Outside of there, it's highly dependent on the track. If the track takes the center of the storm into Long Island, after midnight Sunday into Sunday morning will see a soaking rain, especially north of Route 30.

Meanwhile, if the track goes into New England, you can count on a mostly dry, though gloomy Sunday, with just a few showers.

Rainfall rates of an inch per hour will be likely in a few spots. However, our ground should be able to handle a good bit of water. Poor drainage areas would be the places where any roadway flooding would happen.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

