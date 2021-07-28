Here's what new Thursday morning with the late day severe weather threat

I believe the risk for severe weather will be isolated, not widespread.

On Wednesday, I said that depending on what happened Thursday morning, one of two scenarios would unfold for Thursday. That is shown in the workflow below.

As it turned out, showers and storms did pass through South Jersey Thursday morning. That's a great sign that widespread severe weather will not happen. 0.37 inches of rain fell in Egg Harbor Township, 0.17 in Atlantic City and 0.25 in Upper Deerfield Township, according to the Rutgers New Jersey Weather Network. The Cape May bubble held strong, with no rain reported in the county, the Delaware Bayshore in Cumberland County followed suit.

Even better has been the persistent cloud cover. As of 11:45 a.m., nowhere is South Jersey has blue sky. The sky will have some breaks from 1 to 4 p.m. Will it be enough to trigger severe weather? That's the question. My believe is it won't be enough to cause a widespread outbreak.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

