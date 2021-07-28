 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's what new Thursday morning with the late day severe weather threat
0 comments

Here's what new Thursday morning with the late day severe weather threat

I believe the risk for severe weather will be isolated, not widespread.

On Wednesday, I said that depending on what happened Thursday morning, one of two scenarios would unfold for Thursday. That is shown in the workflow below.

Severe weather workflow

As it turned out, showers and storms did pass through South Jersey Thursday morning. That's a great sign that widespread severe weather will not happen. 0.37 inches of rain fell in Egg Harbor Township, 0.17 in Atlantic City and 0.25 in Upper Deerfield Township, according to the Rutgers New Jersey Weather Network. The Cape May bubble held strong, with no rain reported in the county, the Delaware Bayshore in Cumberland County followed suit. 

Radar and satellite from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday. 

Even better has been the persistent cloud cover. As of 11:45 a.m., nowhere is South Jersey has blue sky. The sky will have some breaks from 1 to 4 p.m. Will it be enough to trigger severe weather? That's the question. My believe is it won't be enough to cause a widespread outbreak. 

Forecasted satellite

The forecasted satellite for Thursday afternoon, according to the North American Model. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News