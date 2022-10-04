Here's what happened Tuesday

Coastal flooding sat right on the cusp of minor to moderate flood stage on Tuesday afternoon, with the worst of it between 3 and 6 p.m. Tides were generally a touch below where they were Monday.
Northerly winds assisted in the lower tides, as it didn't necessarily put additional water into the bays, it kept what was already there.
It was cloudy, gloomy and misty, but rain was scattered. The highest daily totals were in Ocean County, with Long Beach Island between a half inch and a full inch. Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties were generally under a quarter of an inch.
As of 4 p.m., the top wind gust was 44 mph in Harvey Cedars. Inland areas generally gusted no higher than 30 mph.
We should make note, too, that high temperatures ranged from 60 degrees in Harvey Cedars, cooling inland to 50 in Greenwich, according to the Rutgers New Jersey Weather Network. This was anywhere between 10 and 20 degrees below average.
