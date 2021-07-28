 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's the timing of the storms and how to prepare?
0 comments

Here's the timing of the storms and how to prepare?

The risk for the limited severe weather will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday. That being said, a shower or storm may flare up before then. However, it will be much more dry than not and Ok for outdoor work or a trip to the beach. 

Thursday afternoon is the time to prepare for severe weather. To protect yourself, and others:

- Cut down hanging tree limbs and branches

- Secure loose objects

- Park your car in a garage, if possible, to protect against hail

- Know your tornado safe spot. A location away from windows, on the lowest floor possible and in the center of the building is best, in addition to a designated tornado shelter. 

Tornadoes Shelter Safety

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News