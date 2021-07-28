Here's the timing of the storms and how to prepare?

The risk for the limited severe weather will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday. That being said, a shower or storm may flare up before then. However, it will be much more dry than not and Ok for outdoor work or a trip to the beach.

Thursday afternoon is the time to prepare for severe weather. To protect yourself, and others:

- Cut down hanging tree limbs and branches

- Secure loose objects

- Park your car in a garage, if possible, to protect against hail

- Know your tornado safe spot. A location away from windows, on the lowest floor possible and in the center of the building is best, in addition to a designated tornado shelter.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

