Here's the timing of the storm

Start time: Sunday afternoon, though it won't start off steady. Similar to last Monday's system, expect dry air to hold Sunday, meaning Sunday during the p.m. hours will have dry time.
Steady precipitation begins: Early Monday morning.
Steady precipitation ends: Monday evening. Then, expect off and on showers into Tuesday, with plenty of dry time.
Storm ends: Tuesday evening.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
