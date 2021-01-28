 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's the timing of the storm
0 comments

Here's the timing of the storm

Start time: Sunday afternoon, though it won't start off steady. Similar to last Monday's system, expect dry air to hold Sunday, meaning Sunday during the p.m. hours will have dry time. 

Steady precipitation begins: Early Monday morning.

Steady precipitation ends: Monday evening. Then, expect off and on showers into Tuesday, with plenty of dry time. 

Storm ends: Tuesday evening.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News