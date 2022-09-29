Here's the forecast through Sunday

Friday will be a dry, though cloudy day. Temperatures will start off in the 50s before rising to the upper 60s in Margate and shore towns to around 70 in Hamilton Township and inland areas. Outdoor events looks good.

I'm continuing a trend of rain starting earlier and earlier. At this point rain should start between 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. from south to north across the area. Winds will pick up out of the east.

Expect heavy rain, with areas of roadway flooding and sustained winds 15 to 30 mph, with coastal gusts as high as 45 mph, into the night. A tornado is not ruled out, given the warm tap to the tropics this rain will have.

Saturday morning lows will be 55 to 60 degrees.

Saturday morning looks to be a downright soaker. Winds stay just as strong Saturday morning as they will have been Friday night.

On Saturday afternoon, the rain and winds will calm down. While the sun won't come out, there will be plenty of dry time. Highs will sit just shy of 70 degrees.

That being said, the first round of coastal flooding will come in the afternoon. Expect spotty minor flood stage for up to two hours with up to three inches of salt water.

Saturday night through Sunday will also be mostly dry. The core of Ian will be to our west and that secondary low won't near us yet. It'll still be cloudy but outdoor events should be OK as long as you can handle the wet ground and somber look in the sky.

Winds will pick back up Sunday afternoon out of the east. Expect more 15 to 30 mph sustained winds with coastal gusts up to 45 mph.

Coastal flooding will be back again Sunday afternoon. Widespread minor flood stage is expected for up to three hours with up to six inches of salt water.