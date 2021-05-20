 Skip to main content
Here's how towns can save money on their FEMA flood insurance
Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains more in detail the Community Rating System (CRS), the way in which local municipalities can receive discounts on coastal flooding. This is a segment of Joe's talk on tidal flooding with the Hackettstown, New Jersey based firm WeatherWorks.

This is a segment of Joe's talk on tidal flooding with the Hackettstown, New Jersey based firm WeatherWorks.

