Here's how the line of storms could move through

Expect the line to pass through 2 to 5 p.m., generally from west to east across the state.
Within this time, the storms should pass for about 30 minutes. Then, an area of rain for 30 to 60 minutes will follow as the cold front itself passes through.
Not all places will rain. Even out of the places that rain, not all will see thunderstorms. However, where a thunderstorm does form, a quick 0.50 to 0.75 inches of rain will be likely, enough to bring temporary roadway flooding.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
