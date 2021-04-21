 Skip to main content
Here's how the line of storms could move through
Here's how the line of storms could move through

Expect the line to pass through 2 to 5 p.m., generally from west to east across the state. 

Future Radar Wednesday

The forecasted Wednesday afternoon radar, per the NAM (American) model. 

Within this time, the storms should pass for about 30 minutes. Then, an area of rain for 30 to 60 minutes will follow as the cold front itself passes through. 

Not all places will rain. Even out of the places that rain, not all will see thunderstorms. However, where a thunderstorm does form, a quick 0.50 to 0.75 inches of rain will be likely, enough to bring temporary roadway flooding. 

Forecasted Rainfall Totals

Rainfall totals, per the NAM (American) model. 

