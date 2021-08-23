 Skip to main content
Here's how Henri compared to my forecast
Here's how Henri compared to my forecast

Shore

The rip currents and dangerous seas did come to fruition. The rip current risk was high over the weekend and seas were rough. There was minor stage coastal flooding with the evening high tides both days, which was more of a nusicane than anything else.

I should have made the wind threat level a low and the rain threat level a moderate. Long Beach Island experienced a severely high amount of rain, bringing some roadway flooding. Heavy thunderstorms elsewhere brought localized impacts. Meanwhile, winds were not a problem at all. Wind speeds stays below 30 mph everywhere, with many spots below 20 mph. Harvey Cedars was the highest in the region, with peak winds of 28 mph Monday. 

Mainland

The forecast was nearly spot on here. I could have went "none" for a weekend washout but that was about all. The roadway flooding on the mainland was isolated, at least for South Jersey. 



