Here's how a COVID-19 outbreak is giving Eagles a huge advantage over Washington Football Team

"Other than that, hey, business as usual."

Except it's anything but usual.

None of this is happening in a vacuum. At least 100 players have tested positive around the NFL over the previous three days, with a high of 37 on Monday. Before this week, the previous high for positive tests in a day during the regular season was 18.

Cases around the country are skyrocketing, too, and will likely continue with the spread of the omicron variant. On Wednesday, the U.S. went over 800,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

But Rivera isn't lamenting his situation, even if it could end up costing his team a critical game and thus hurt the Football Team's chances of making the playoffs, with the Eagles benefitting.

"That's just the way it is," Rivera said. "It's no different than if you have a couple of high ankle sprains that you're dealing with, and not having guys available. It's the same thing, to a degree.

"We just gotta make the best of it, go out and play the best we can, and see what happens."