Here's an overview of what the weekend will look like in South Jersey

The first impacts from Henri were felt at the Jersey Shore on Thursday, with an increasing threat of rip currents and a longer wave period.
For land, however, Saturday morning will be when the first rain bands from Henri move into the region. Once our region is more in Henri's sphere of influence, the strong winds will be more of a factor. The strongest winds are expected Saturday night into Sunday.
Coastal flooding will be a concern during the Saturday night and Sunday night high tides, highest Saturday night, when winds will be onshore.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.