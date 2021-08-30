Here's a quick look at the storm threats from this system

As evident by the flash flood watch, roadway (as well as stream and creek flooding) will be the biggest concern with this storm. However, tornadoes will be a concern, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening.
To a lesser extent coastal flooding and damage from the storm winds will impact the area. Coastal flooding will likely be in minor stage for one high tide cycle. Meanwhile, winds should stay below 45 mph, when wind damage typically occurs.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.