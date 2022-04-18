 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here's a look at the timing

  • 0

Although a shower will be possible into the afternoon, the steady rain will begin between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday. Winds will pick up during this time and become breezy to windy. The worst conditions will be between 8 p.m. and midnight, as the combination of strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding will be around.

Monday 5PM.JPG

Steady rain will then continue until around midnight, transitioning into rain showers from south to north as the low-pressure system moves through the state. Winds will weaken a bit as the center of the low-pressure system passes through (like a hurricane). Then, winds will pick up again into the rest of the night, coming from the northwest. The rain showers will end between 2 and 4 a.m. Winds will continue into Tuesday. 

Tuesday 12AM.JPG
Tuesday 4AM.JPG

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News