Here's a look at the timing

Although a shower will be possible into the afternoon, the steady rain will begin between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday. Winds will pick up during this time and become breezy to windy. The worst conditions will be between 8 p.m. and midnight, as the combination of strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding will be around.

Steady rain will then continue until around midnight, transitioning into rain showers from south to north as the low-pressure system moves through the state. Winds will weaken a bit as the center of the low-pressure system passes through (like a hurricane). Then, winds will pick up again into the rest of the night, coming from the northwest. The rain showers will end between 2 and 4 a.m. Winds will continue into Tuesday.