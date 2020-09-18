The roads are for the Friday evening and Saturday morning high tides

Flooding

Back bay flooding along Route 40 and West End Avenue.

Flooding begins along Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest.

Flooding beings along Schellengers Landing Road and along Wilson Drive in Lower Township near NJ Route 109. F

Flooding begins along Washington Street, Yacht Avenue and Texas Avenue in Cape May.

Flooding begins in Strathmere.

Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point. 

Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.

Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.

Flooding begins on the north end of Brigantine.

Flooding begins along local roads in Barnegat Township, including Bay Shore Drive and East Bay Avenue.

Bayside flooding begins in Harvey Cedars.

