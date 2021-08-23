 Skip to main content
Here were the highest totals in Cumberland County
  • Deerfield Township 1.75 In
  • Upper Deerfield 1.62 In
  • Greenwich 1.0 In

Do note that while Cumberland County's totals were on the low end as well, a heavy thunderstorm brought over 2.50 inches of rain to Bridgeton, according to radar. Radar estimated rainfall is not exact, but is helpful to gauge how heavy precipitation was in an area without many observations. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
