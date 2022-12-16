Here was The Press' forecast compared to what happened

Coastal Ocean county was home to the highest wind gusts, as forecasted. However, the forecast was not high enough.
Cape May County's gusts were over forecasted, with the exception of Ocean City, which hit 51 mph.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
