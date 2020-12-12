Here is where the storms are Saturday

A few showers passed just offshore Saturday. However, cloud cover has been plentiful, though it will clear Saturday night.

Monday's storm is currently in the Mountain West. This storm system will ride along the jet stream, the river of air that separates warm air to the south and cold air to the north. The jet stream will make it move east across the country, have tropical, moist air fed into it in the Deep South and then go off the Delmarva Peninsula coast.

Wednesday's storm hasn't even entered the country yet. It remains off the Pacific Northwest coast. It will follow a similar path to the storm that will move in Monday. However, for five days out, there is higher than usual confidence in the storm materializing for New Jersey.

