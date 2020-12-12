 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is where the storms are Saturday
0 comments

Here is where the storms are Saturday

Satellite Image for Storms

A few showers passed just offshore Saturday. However, cloud cover has been plentiful, though it will clear Saturday night. 

Monday's storm is currently in the Mountain West. This storm system will ride along the jet stream, the river of air that separates warm air to the south and cold air to the north. The jet stream will make it move east across the country, have tropical, moist air fed into it in the Deep South and then go off the Delmarva Peninsula coast. 

Wednesday's storm hasn't even entered the country yet. It remains off the Pacific Northwest coast. It will follow a similar path to the storm that will move in Monday. However, for five days out, there is higher than usual confidence in the storm materializing for New Jersey.  

Ensemble MSLP

The red numbers indicate the center of the low pressure system in the Global Ensemble Forecasting System (American) model. Ensemble members are tweaks of the mean Global Forecast System (GFS, American) model to show a range of scenarios. The cluster of reds are in good agreement with each other, staying fairly close as it moves from Texas Tuesday to the Gulf of Mexico and then off the North Carolina or Virginia coast Wednesday. 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News