Gov. Phil Murphy and Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson recently announced the state will offer the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, commonly called Narcan, for free to residents at more than 320 participating pharmacies throughout the state from Thursday through Saturday.
Residents can visit participating pharmacies and anonymously obtain naloxone for free with no prescription and no appointment.
Participating Narcan giveaway pharmacies in Atlantic county include:
- Shoprite Pharmacy of Absecon, English Creek, Galloway, Hammonton and Somers Point
- CVS in Egg Harbor Township and Somers Point
- Walgreens in Egg Harbor Township
- Walmart in Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing
- Bunting Family Pharmacy
- Sav-On Pharmacy in Mays Landing and Somers Point
- Acme Pharmacy in Ventnor City
A complete list of participating locations in New Jersey can be found at nj.gov/humanservices/stopoverdoses.
