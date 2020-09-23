Here is a list of the Atlantic and Cape May county pharmacies giving out Narcan this week

Gov. Phil Murphy and Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson recently announced the state will offer the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, commonly called Narcan, for free to residents at more than 320 participating pharmacies throughout the state from Thursday through Saturday.
Residents can visit participating pharmacies and anonymously obtain naloxone for free with no prescription and no appointment.
Participating Narcan giveaway pharmacies in Atlantic County include:
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Absecon, English Creek, Galloway, Hammonton and Somers Point
- CVS in Egg Harbor Township and Somers Point
- Walgreens in Egg Harbor Township
- Walmart in Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing
- Bunting Family Pharmacy
- Sav-On Pharmacy in Mays Landing and Somers Point
- Acme Pharmacy in Ventnor City
Here is a list of Cape May County pharmacies dispensing Narcan kits:
- CVS -11 Court House South Dennis Rd. Rte 9 Cape May
- CVS - Court House NJ 08210 (609) 465-9010
- Sav-On Pharmacy - 11 S. Dennis Rd. Cape May Court House NJ 08210 (609) 463-9037
- Shoprite Pharmacy -Marmora 4 West Roosevelt Ave Marmora NJ 08223 (609) 545-0410
- Village Pharmacy 38 Tuckahoe Road Marmora NJ 08223 (609) 390-9597
- Sav-On Pharmacy 3845 Bayshore Road North Cape May NJ 08204 (609) 884-1761
- Acme Pharmacy 800 West Avenue Ocean City NJ 08226 (609) 814-9790
- Sav-On Pharmacy 2087 Shore Road Ocean View NJ 08230 (609) 624-9041
- Shoprite Pharmacy - Rio Grande 1700 Route 47 South Rio Grande NJ 08242 (609) 399-3534
- Walgreens 3300 Route 9 S Rio Grande NJ 08242 (609) 465-7593
- CVS 1501 Bayshore Rd. Villas NJ 08251 (609) 886-1166
- RiteAid 3400 New Jersey Ave Wildwood NJ 08260 (609) 729-0162
A complete list of participating locations in New Jersey can be found at nj.gov/humanservices/stopoverdoses.
A complete list of participating locations in New Jersey can be found at nj.gov/humanservices/stopoverdoses.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB