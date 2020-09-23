Here is a list of the Atlantic and Cape May county pharmacies giving out Narcan this week

Gov. Phil Murphy and Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson recently announced the state will offer the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, commonly called Narcan, for free to residents at more than 320 participating pharmacies throughout the state from Thursday through Saturday.

Residents can visit participating pharmacies and anonymously obtain naloxone for free with no prescription and no appointment.

Participating Narcan giveaway pharmacies in Atlantic County include:

ShopRite Pharmacy of Absecon, English Creek, Galloway, Hammonton and Somers Point

CVS in Egg Harbor Township and Somers Point

Walgreens in Egg Harbor Township

Walmart in Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing

Bunting Family Pharmacy

Sav-On Pharmacy in Mays Landing and Somers Point

Acme Pharmacy in Ventnor City

Here is a list of Cape May County pharmacies dispensing Narcan kits: