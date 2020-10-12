Here is a list of some roads that will flood

Cumberland County

Flooding is expected to begin along the road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637).

Flooding begins in Shell Pile and Bivalve (including along Shell Road, Memorial Avenue, Ogden Avenue and Miller Avenue).

Cape May County

Flooding is expected to being along Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest.

Flooding beings along Schellengers Landing Road and along Wilson Drive in Lower Township near NJ Route 109.

Flooding begins along Washington Street, Yacht Avenue and Texas Avenue in Cape May.

Flooding begins in Strathmere.

Atlantic County

Flooding is expected to begin along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.

Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.

Ocean County

Flooding is expected to begin along local roads in Barnegat Township, including Bay Shore Drive and East Bay Avenue.

Bayside flooding begins in Harvey Cedars.

