Here come the sons: Guerrero, Tatis voted All-Star starters

San Francisco catcher Buster Posey is set for his fifth start and seventh appearance, his first since 2018. Posey sat out the 2020 season due to health concerns for his family after he and his wife adopted prematurely born twins.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman was elected to his third start and fifth appearance, and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to his second start.

The All-Star Game returns this year following the cancellation of last year's showcase at Dodger Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the start of the season to be delayed until late July. This year's game was moved to Denver from Atlanta by Major League Baseball in response to election law changes enacted by Georgia. Critics have condemned the changes as being too restrictive.

Guerrero and Tatis are 22-year-old sons for former big leaguers.

Vladimir Guerrero was a nine-time All-Star from 1996-2011 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Fernando Tatis was a third baseman, outfielder and first baseman who played in the major leagues from 1997-2010.

The Guerreros are the fifth father-son pair chosen to the game as starters, joining Ray and Bob Boone, Bob and Bret Boone, Bobby and Barry Bonds, and Cecil and Prince Fielder.