Mainland

Mainland Threats

Those living along streams and creeks should prepare for flooding onto your property. Similar to Fay, which brought 2.5 to 5 inches of rain, Isaias would bring about the same between Monday night and Tuesday night. However, where exactly still needs to be determined. 

Shore

Shore Threats

Dangerous rip currents and rough seas will be likely, no matter the track of Isaias within the forecast cone. During Tropical Storm Fay, it was flooding from the rain, not the bays, which made many streets impassable. The same will be likely Tuesday. However, thanks to the full sturgeon moon at 11:58 p.m., the Monday evening, Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening high tides all could have widespread minor to even moderate flood stage. 
