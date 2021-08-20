Here are the storm threats (as of Friday afternoon)

Shore

Deadly rip currents, high surf and hazardous boating conditions on the ocean will all be likely to occur and create some issues during the weekend. As of Friday, 61 people in the United States have died this year due to rip currents, so this is not the weekend to try your luck with the sea.

Damaging winds, coastal flooding and the impacts of flooding rain will hinge on the exact track of the storm. However, after the marine impacts, the next biggest concern will be the winds. Coastal flooding and heavy rain will be around, but they will be minor issues.

Inland

Cloud to ground lightning from this supercharged atmosphere will be the biggest concern inland. Otherwise, though, impacts from the wind and rain should be limited, unless my forecast takes a dramatic turn.

